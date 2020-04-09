11 from Andhra Pradesh fall ill after trying TikTok ‘remedy’ for COVID-19

A TikTok video, with tips and home remedies to prevent the coronavirus, has landed two families from Andhra Pradesh in a hospital on Tuesday. Despite the Central and the State Governments issuing several advisories to the public, to not believe in unverified remedies to fight COVID-19, a few individuals are still falling prey to such fraudulent solutions.

According to sources, the incident took place at Aalapalli Kotthur in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, where two families, comprising of eleven members, watched a video on TikTok. The video claimed that drinking the juice from the Datura plant’s (Ummetta) seeds can prevent one from contracting the deadly virus. However, after drinking the juice, they fell ill and were soon rushed to the nearby Primary Health Care (PHC) centre. The victims were treated and discharged from the hospital later in the day.

Speaking to the media, Chittoor District Medical and Health Officer, Dr M Penchalaiah, urged the citizens not to fall for rumours and unverified remedies. He mentioned that though trials to invent COVID-19 vaccine are underway, as there’s no vaccine for the virus as of now. He further requested the public to observe social distancing and follow the guidelines issued by the Indian Government.

Earlier in February, a resident of Seshamanaidu Kandriga, in the same district, committed suicide, fearing that he had contracted COVID-19. His family said that he had been watching videos about the coronavirus on social media and panicked about spreading the disease to others in his village.