Vizag is often affectionately referred to as the “Jewel of the East Coast,” and it’s not hard to see why. The city boasts stunning virgin beaches, reddish laterite hillocks, smooth roads, and an overall pleasant landscape. While these have been its defining features, the city has undergone significant transformation over the years, and so has its iconic coastline.

The beaches we see today, dotted with restaurants, shopping centers, and towering buildings, were once untouched, peaceful, and vast. The golden sands were pristine, the waters were clear, and the overall atmosphere was unspoiled. These shores seemed to reflect the simplicity of life at the time.

For many, those earlier years were the “golden era” of Vizag’s beaches. To revisit and celebrate this nostalgia, here are 10 old pictures that capture the untouched beauty of Visakhapatnam and its coast.

Looking back at these old pictures of Visakhapatnam is a bittersweet reminder of how far we’ve come and how much has changed. As the city developed, modernization brought convenience and growth, but also challenges. Trash, commercialization, and urban sprawl now shape a very different picture from what older generations remember. Looking at these photos, one can’t help but feel a quiet longing for the simpler, cleaner days of old.

These pictures now serve as a call to action, reminding us to cherish and protect what remains of Vizag’s natural beauty for future generations to enjoy. Let’s take inspiration from the past to preserve the soul of this coastal gem.

