From connecting people to transforming economies, railways have always been the lifeline of India’s growth story. Visakhapatnam’s tryst with railways began in the late 19th century, catalyzed by its strategic importance and bustling port. Today, these remnants of railway history not only speak of a bygone era but also remind us of how integral they were to the city’s transformation. Let’s take a nostalgic trip down memory lane with seven rare photographs that capture the legacy of railways in Visakhapatnam:

1. Waltair Railway Station (now Visakhapatnam Railway Station)

Originally called Waltair Station, this landmark was officially renamed Visakhapatnam Station in 1987. This station catered to the elite living in Waltair’s scenic highlands. The first train passed through here on 15 July 1893, connecting Rajahmundry and Vizianagaram.

2. Old Visakhapatnam Town Station (On the left; the right foreground was a goods shed)

Apart from the central Waltair station, Vizag had two other stations including Vizagapatam (Visakhapatnam Town) and Wharf station. Located in Old Town near Lakshmi Talkies, the Vizagapatam station served passengers and goods alike before being abandoned for passenger services in 1973. It once was a vital hub for Vizag’s commerce and connectivity.

3. Harbour Wharf Station (on the foot of Ross Hill at entrance channel)

At the foot of Ross Hill, the Harbour Wharf Station was where the city’s railways met its maritime trade. Opened for traffic on 1 October 1894, this station played a pivotal role in goods transport. Today, the station operates within the Visakhapatnam Port Trust, marking its transformation over the decades.

4. Passenger train arriving at Waltair Railway Station

The arrival of the first East Coast State Railway train on 8 August 1893 was a historic moment for Vizagapatnam. The occasion was celebrated with free train rides to Anakapalle, thanks to Rajah Goday Gajapathi Rao. This photograph captures the excitement and hope of a city embracing progress.

5. Railway Institute, 1948

Built in 1948, the Railway Institute was more than just a recreational space. It was a vibrant cultural hub for Anglo-Indian employees and railway staff. From dances on wooden floors to badminton matches, the institute was a symbol of camaraderie and leisure in a bustling railway community.

6. Old B.N. Rly Officers’ Rest House

This rest house was originally a bleaching house purchased by the Bengal Nagpur Railway (BNR), who were in charge of the monumental construction of the Visakhapatnam Inner Harbour in the 1920s. With officers and engineers sharing space and resources, this house stands as a silent witness to the city’s transition into a major port town.

7. Railway lines leading up to Wharf Railway Station

Perhaps the most striking image is of the railway lines leading to Wharf Station, where Ross Hill was literally cut in half to lay the tracks. This marvel of engineering showcases the determination and effort put into creating a seamless connection between the city and its harbor.

These old photographs take us back to the time when Visakhapatnam was laying the foundation for its future in railways, one track at a time. As we celebrate this legacy, let’s cherish how far the city has come, while honoring the stories etched in its railway history.

Disclaimer: All images in this article have been contributed by INTACH historian Vijjeswarapu Edward Paul.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such stories.