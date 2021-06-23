Netflix serves oodles of movies in its horror genre library. There’s diversity in the choices available on the streaming platform. Often warned not to be watched alone, these spine-chilling horror movies fuel the fire for conspiracy theories. The answer to the question of a supernatural existence has invariably been on the hunt. The existence of ghosts, spirits and other supernatural creatures is subjective to one’s belief system. Even if you’re a non-believer, these creepy horror movies will indulge you in themselves. So grab your snacks, switch off the lights and prepare for the thrill as you dwell into 10 bone-chilling horror movies streaming exclusively on Netflix.

#1 Us

The Wilson family is under frequent attacks by mysterious creatures dressed in red. Horror unleashes when the family realizes that the creatures are none but their lookalikes. The unexpected thriller provides an edge to the movie. There’s a constant question of what’s going on. Directed and produced by Jhon Peele, Us is a 2019 horror movie. Streaming on Netflix, the movie stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and Elisabeth Moss in principal roles.

#2 Hereditary

Fortunes of the family are passed from one generation to another. But what happens when one inherits the sinister curse of the family. Hereditary is the answer to that. Based on a folk tale, including occult elements that have their roots in demonic mythology, Hereditary is a 2018 movie. The movie stars Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, and Toni Collete in the leading roles. The frightening horror movie is streaming online on Netflix.

#3 Doctor Sleep

Adapted from celebrated horror novelist, Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep, the 2019 movie is a psychological horror. The movie is a sequel to another adaptation of Stephen King’s novel The Shining, released in 1980. Dan Torrance is a gifted man suffering from childhood trauma. He sets out to save a little girl, being hunted for possessing powers similar to him. The movie has been written and directed by Mike Flanagan. Starring Ewan MacGregor in the lead role, the movie is available for streaming online on Netflix.

#4 The Ritual

One of the highly celebrated movies, The Ritual is a 2017 Netflix horror mystery. With a bone-chilling background score and disturbing imagery, the movie has a perfect score on the horror scale. Directed by David Bruckner, the movie narrates the story of a group of friends. After the tragic death of one of the friends, the group reunites for a hike in the Scandinavian wilds. During the adventure, they accidentally step into the mysterious forests of Norse legend. Where evil awaits. The Ritual can be watched online on Netflix.

#5 Apostle

Gruesome and filled with suspense, Apostle is a 2018 horror mystery. Thomas Richardson goes through the ordeal of saving his sister, kidnapped by a religious cult. The period horror has been directed by Gareth Evan. The movie stars Dan Stevens, Lucy Boynton in the main roles. The movie is available for streaming online on Netflix.

#6 The Perfection

The Perfection is a 2018 psychological thriller/ horror. The movie has been directed by Richard Shepard and stars Allison William and Logan Browning in the lead. The story revolves around a talented cellist who is forced to leave the music school to take care of her ill mother. After the demise of her mother, she visits the school again. A series of strange events lead her to discover a horrendous truth. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix. The movie was initially premiered at the Fantastic Fest Film Festival in Austin.

#7 The Witch

Set in the late 17th century in England, The Witch narrates a supernatural story of a family. The Puritan family sets up a farm in a remote village, where soon evil forces start to attack them. The movie marked the debut of the lead Anya Taylor-Joy in 2015. She was recently applauded for her role in Netflix’s Queen’s Gambit series.

#8 Sinister

Sinister is one of the scariest movies available to stream on Netflix. The movie revolves around an author, desperate in the search for a new story. He moves his family into a home, infamous for the deaths of several families, with a motive to solve the mystery. Horror unleashes when he discovers supernatural forces that haunt the house. The 2012 movie directed by Scott Derrickson, stars Ethan Hawke, Juliet Rylance, James Ransone, and Fred Thompson in the leading roles.

#9 1992

Adapted from Stephen King’s novel, 1992 is a 2017 movie. The 2 hours long movie is a dark, psychological horror. A man convinces his son to join the conspiracy to murder his wife for monetary benefits. Originally premiered at the Fantastic Fest Film Festival, the movie was directly released on Netflix for online streaming. 1992 is directed by Zak Hilditch and stars Thomas Jane, Neal McDonough, Molly Parker.

#10 The Babysitter

The Babysitter is a Netflix teen horror-comedy directed by McG. Cloe discovers that his babysitter is a part of a satanic cult and decides to reveal the truth. The movie was a major success both at the box office and the streaming platform. The Babysitter starred Judah Lewis, Samara Weaving, Bella Thorne, Hana Mae Lee and Robbie Amell.