We are down to the final few weeks of 2020 and Google’s tradition of revealing the year in search is here once again. The search engine recently released the list of the most widely searched queries, news events, personalities, sports events, movies, and web series, among others, in India. While the overall queries were majorly centred on the Indian Premier League, coronavirus, and the US elections, the list of most Googled TV/web series in India comprised a mix of Indian and international content.

As per Google India, viewers in the country took an affinity to Money Heist. Currently streaming on Netflix, the Spanish heist drama stood out as the most Googled web series in India for the year 2020. SonyLIV’s recent sensation, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, took the second spot while the reality show Bigg Boss 14 made it to the third place.

Indian crime dramas Mirzapur 2 and Paatal Lok, both currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, too enjoyed immense popularity across the nation to be slotted at the fourth and fifth spots respectively. English drama Sex Education (Netflix) was the sixth most Googled web series in India while Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh’s suspense thriller Breathe: Into The Shadows (Amazon Prime Video), took the seventh spot. Sci-Fi thriller Dark (Netflix), Indian musical drama Bandish Bandits (Amazon Prime Video), and thriller series Special Ops (Disney+Hotstar) were declared as the eighth, ninth, and tenth most Googled web series in India in 2020.

List of 10 most Googled TV/web series in India in 2020

#1 Money Heist

IMDb Rating: 8.3

#2 Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

IMDb Rating: 9.5

#3 Bigg Boss 14

#4 Mirzapur 2

IMDb Rating: 8.4

#5 Paatal Lok

IMDb Rating: 7.8

#6 Sex Education

IMDb Rating: 8.3

#7 Breathe: Into The Shadows

IMDb Rating: 7.7

#8 Dark

IMDb Rating: 8.8

#9 Bandish Bandits

IMDb Rating: 8.7

#10 Special Ops

IMDb Rating: 8.5