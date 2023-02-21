On Monday, 20 February 2023, the Government Railway Police (GRP) carried out special checks at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station, during which they uncovered 10 kilos of ganja. GRP Circle Inspector Koteswara Rao and sub-inspectors of railway police conducted the raids under the guidance of DSP Nageswara Rao.

The officials raided several locations in the railway station, including parcel offices, waiting lounges, and platforms. During these checks, the police located a bag containing 10 kilos of ganja. The source of the bag is yet to be ascertained. Further, suspicious persons and luggage were checked as a part of the raids.

Addressing the issue of increased ganja smuggling and ganja consumption cases in the Visakhapatnam, CP Ch Srikanth expressed that efforts are being intensified with the coordination of border state authorities. Summarising drug-related cases recorded in Visakhapatnam in the last 12 months, the commissioner detailed that the officials seized 6,459 kilos of ganja in 388 cases.

He stated that Koraput emerged as the primary source of cannabis, which accounted for 4,604 kilos of the total quantity seized last year in the city. Further, he added that 5,131 intoxicating injections, 11,000 tablets, and 85 LSD blots were taken into possession. Alongside arresting 247 interstate ganja smugglers, the police have also identified 200 consumers in the city and administered them with rehabilitation.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.