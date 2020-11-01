Are you having a bad day? Then Sitcoms are the answer to all your moody questions. From relatable characters to the different perceptions of life one can draw from them, sitcoms have, over the years, held the power to make us laugh as well as cry. Be it Sheldon saying “Bazinga” or Michael Scott’s “That’s what she said!”, the memories are innumerable. While a few series in recent times might have managed to tickle our ribs, there exist some classic sitcoms that never fail to hold us captive. Here are the 10 best sitcoms of all time you must watch at least once.

#1 F.R.I.E.N.D.S

This 10-season television sitcom, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, is every household’s favourite, isn’t it? From Joey not sharing food to Phoebe quavering ‘Smelly Cat’, everything about ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S‘ strikes a chord with us. We know most of you must have already treated yourself to the amazing friendships, a dreamy coffee house, and lots of laughter. For those who haven’t watched this yet, Netflix has got you sorted.

#2 SEINFELD

Often referred to as “a show about nothing” this nine-season sitcom, created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, is widely regarded as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. Intelligent humour, crazy narratives, and an excellent cast are what make this show stand out. You may call Seinfeld a comedy in its purest form.

#3 HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER

Created by Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, this famous sitcom has over nine seasons that follow Ted’s adventures, as he narrates to his children, the story of how he met their mother. With Barney’s one-liners, Ted’s cuteness, the lovely duo of Lily and Marshall and finally the very confident Robin, this show indeed takes you on a roller coaster of emotions. Through all the laughter, it teaches you a lot about love, friendships, and life!

#4 THE BIG BANG THEORY

Spanning over twelve seasons, this television sitcom created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady is not just for geeks! Four socially awkward nerds meet a very free-spirited Penny to give viewers the experience of watching them bond over time. Beyond all the physics you might learn from this show, you will definitely learn how friendship is treasured in the smallest things we do for each other. If the last episode doesn’t make you cry, you probably need to cut onions.

#5 THE OFFICE

This mockumentary sitcom depicting the lives of a group of office workers as they go through hilarious accidents was developed by Greg Daniels. It is an extremely heartwarming show with an amazing plot. Led by a terrific Steve Carell, who plays Michael Scott in the show, The Office is one of the rare wonders that effortlessly pulls you into its happy world, to shoo away all your real-life worries and insecurities.

#6 TWO AND A HALF MEN

This twelve-season sitcom created by Chuck Lorre and Lee Aronsohn is bound to leave you in fits of laughter with its impeccable one-liners and hilarious sexual innuendos. Charlie’s flamboyant lifestyle is interrupted by his younger brother and his son. Along with a bossy housekeeper and a beautiful Malibu Beach house, the contrasting personality of Charlie and Alan makes this show a must-watch!

#7 MODERN FAMILY

This docu-comedy television sitcom, created by Christopher Llyod and Steven Levitan, showcases the lives of three diverse families living together in California. A bond that is held by love and acceptance more than blood ties. Along with its hilarious narrative, this show is also a take on breaking stereotypes. It makes you fall in love with every single character and emotionally connect with it. Extremely relatable, witty, and wholesome, Modern family, with its modern outlook of society, is a must-watch!

#8 THE SIMPSONS

There’s always been a debate about animation falling under the sitcom category but nonetheless, The Simpsons are unforgettable. Created by Matt Groening, this animated sitcom, with over 32 seasons, is a parody of American Culture. With its obscure pop culture references, social sarcasm, and self-mocking element, The Simpsons makes for an excellent satire on American life!

Apart from these above-mentioned American Television Sitcoms, here are two Indian sitcoms that have been a part of almost every Indian household.

#9 SARABHAI VS SARABHAI

Directed by Deven Bhojani and Aatish Kapadia, this sitcom has often been considered way ahead of its times. Thanks to the perfect comic timing and fitting characters, you will hardly find a person who hasn’t used Maya Sarabhai’s famous “middle-class line.” Arguably, there are few Indian sitcoms that could come even close to the wittiness this show brought to the table. This hilarious upper-class Gujarati family is an absolute delight.

#10 TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH

TMKOC, created by Asit Kumarr Modi, is one of India’s longest-running shows. This show has not only made a mark for the Indian diversity it brings out but also the various moral lessons it aims to teach via the comic route. It might have lost its appeal over the past few years but continues to be one of the best sitcoms in India.