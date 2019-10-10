1 dead and 3 injured in a highway accident in Visakhapatnam

A fatal road accident was witnessed on the national highway near Paravada, Visakhapatnam. On Wednesday afternoon, a mini container van had rammed into a car, killing one and causing severe injuries to three others.

As per the reports, the deceased identified as a 36-year-old man named L Subrahmanyam and his three other friends B Venkata Rao (39), B Rajeswara Rao (43), and J Tirumalesh (33) had left Pendurthi to attend their pal’s wedding. Things took a disastrous turn when a mini container van collided with their car at JNNURM Housing Colony near Parawada. Their four-wheeler toppled and fell into a nearby canal. Subrahmanyam who was driving the vehicle passed away at the highway accident spot in Visakhapatnam. Rest of those who survived with severe injuries were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Anakapalle for treatment.

The Paravada Police informed that the van driver fled away, right after the highway accident. Thorough investigations are being held to catch hold of the culprit.

Reportedly, Subrahmanyam worked in a private company at Hyderabad. He visited his hometown Pendurthi in order to attend his friend’s marriage. His family and friends were grief-stricken with his untimely demise.