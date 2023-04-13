Being one of the major tourist attractions in Visakhapatnam, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park draws crowds in large numbers, especially during the summer. Besides beaches in the city, people prefer the zoo to unwind for a couple of hours under the shade of trees to beat the heat. For the convenience of visitors, whose number grows even as the mercury levels shoot up, as many as ten battery-operated vehicles were pressed into service at the Vizag Zoo on Wednesday, 12 April 2023.

Chief Conservator of Forests Srikantanatha Reddy, who flagged off the vehicles in the presence of in-charge curator G Mangamma and other officials, highlighted that the vehicles are eco-friendly and do not cause any sound or pollution. Each of these battery-operated vehicles can carry ten persons in a single go and can be booked at the main entrance of the Vizag Zoo.

The addition of these vehicles to the IGZP, according to Reddy, will help reduce carbon emissions in the zoo. Further, these vehicles make visiting every enclosure easier for visitors by guiding them around the zoo and eliminating the hassle of walking long distances in the scalding heat. The IGZP authorities charge Rs 70 per adult and Rs 50 per child for each ride.

