Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, Visakhapatnam District President of YSRCP, has resigned from the primary membership of the party. Announcing the decision at a media conference here in the city on Thursday, 13 July 2023, Ramesh Babu said the lack of freedom in the party made him take the step.

“The activists in the party, who strived for victory, are in despair. When I failed to address their issues, there is no meaning in continuing in the party,” he said. “I tried, in vain, several times to bring the problems of party workers to the notice of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” said Ramesh Babu. He further said that he has no differences with any of the party leaders, including TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy.

Meanwhile, it is learnt he was in despair with regard to the developments on the Pendurthi seat. Ramesh was first elected as an MLA of Pendurthi on the Praja Rajyam Party ticket. When the party merged with the Congress, he too joined it. Later, he switched to the Telugu Desam Party and was elected an MLA of Yellamanchili. In 2020, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu resigned from the TDP to join the YSRCP and was eventually elected as the party president of the Visakhapatnam District.

