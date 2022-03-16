The much-awaited Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD) Temple in Vizag is set to open for the public this 23 March. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been invited to the opening ceremony of this sea-facing Lord Venkateshwara Temple. The consecration of the idol, known as Vigraha Prathista, and other rituals, such as Maha Samprokshana and Ankurarpanam, are scheduled to take place from 18 March 2022. The devotees will be allowed to visit the TTD temple near Rushikonda from 23 March 2022.

Minister of Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas, along with TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, TTD EO KS Jawahar Reddy met CM Jagan at his chamber in the Legislative Assembly in Amaravati on Tuesday and invited him to attend the idol installation ceremony. The temple priests of TTD blessed the CM with Vedic hymns and offered him the holy prasadam.

The temple is located near Rushikonda Beach, between Gayatri Vidya Parishad College of Engineering – GVPCE and GITAM (Deemed to be University). The temple which was built by the TTD on an area of 10 acres, was initially set to open on 13 August 2021. Built on an approximate budget of 26 crores, the Vizag temple was designed and planned in similarity to the Tirupati TTD temple.

A statue of Lord Hanuman has been placed in front of the Lord Venkateswara statue similar to the one in Tirupati. Two temples have been constructed for Goddesses Bhoodevi and Sridevi beside the main temple. All the elements used for the deities, including Srivaari Paadalu, were carved at the SV Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture (SVITSA) in Tirupati.

The TTD Vizag temple near Rushikonda also has a prayer hall with a capacity to accommodate 150 people, a function hall for the purpose of conducting marriages, and for devotees to take rest also includes a dining space. The temple which is located on the hillock has a 500-meter ghat road for ease of vehicles to reach the temple.