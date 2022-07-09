Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Visakhapatnam on 13 July 2022 to officially launch the Vahana Mitra program scheduled to be happening at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds. Visakhapatnam District Collector A Mallikarjuna has directed officials to make all necessary arrangements for the CM’s visit.

Vahana Mitra is a program by the state government to financially assist self-employed drivers of autos, taxis and maxi-cabs. Under the scheme, these self-employed drivers are financially assisted with ₹10,000 per annum to help with the maintenance, insurance and other expenses of the vehicles.

The program for this year will be officially launched here in Visakhapatnam by CM YS Jagan. The District Collector who is overlooking all the necessary arrangements visited the AU grounds along with GVMC Commissioner, G Lakshmisha, Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan, Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam and other officials on Friday.

He asked the officials to identify the beneficiaries eligible for the Vahana Mitra scheme and directed the GVMC Commissioner to arrange for bio-toilets and drinking water stations. He said sanitary workers have to be employed to maintain the cleanliness of the place. He also asked Medical and Health Officer, Vijaya Lakshmi, to arrange for medical stalls at the venue.

The Visakhapatnam District Collector also discussed the stage decoration arrangements along with an uninterrupted power supply. The police personnel were instructed to set up barricades at the entrance and exit of the CM’s route. They were also suggested to regulate traffic without causing inconvenience to the public.

