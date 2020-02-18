Youth should support weavers, utilise products produced in country: Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

A State-level review meeting with all the district CEOs of Youth Services was held at Haritha Resorts in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Youth Advancement of Andhra Pradesh presided over as the Chief Guest while Youth Services Director and Managing Director Nagarani too marked her presence at the meeting.

While addressing the gathering, Mr. Srinivasa Rao shared that after coming into power, the YSRCP-led State Government has created employment for about 4 lakh people thus far. Stating that skill development centres have been established across Andhra Pradesh, the Minister said that youth will be recognised for their talent and job opportunities will be provided to students in accordance with their respective courses.

“Culture and traditions should be nurtured in the youth. A sense of service should be instilled among the youngsters so that they do not take the wrong path. It is imperative that parents play a key role in helping children build self-confidence. Youth should also support weavers by utilising products produced in the country,” the Minister said.

During the event in Visakhapatnam, Mr. Srinivasa Rao also handed over cash rewards to the winners of the roller skating championship in the junior category at the All India level. He even held discussions with the district CEOs of Youth Services.