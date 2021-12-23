Bringing laurels to the city, Sharanya Mudundi, a class 9 student from Vizag, has been selected as one of the top 100 awardees for the prestigious Global Child Prodigy Awards 2022. She has been selected in the category of Art & Culture. Sharanya along with her parents, Mr M.Suryanarayana Raju and Mrs M.Swati, have been invited to the Award presentation Ceremony which is going to be held in Dubai in February 2022.

Global Child Prodigy Awards is the world’s first-ever child prodigies initiative that recognises, appreciates and rewards the top 100 child prodigies across the globe annually. It celebrates young talents from various categories such as Art & Culture, Scholastic, Sports, Innovation etc.

In a chat with Yo! Vizag, Sharanya shares her journey from finding her inclination for music, to now being the recipient of the prestigious Global Child Prodigy Awards 2022. “I was 8 years old when I started singing. Watching reality shows ignited my desire to receive formal training in Carnatic classical music. I brought it to the notice of my parents and they readily joined me for music classes.”.

Since then, this Bala Mitra and Sangha Mitra Awardee has been receiving training in vocal Carnatic music. Sharanya Mudundi represented India at the International Children’s Festivals held in Greece, Bulgaria and Johannesburg. She was selected by the National Director of India, Mrs. Valentina Mishra, to participate in the Festivals and brought home coveted prizes.

Taking us through her day, Sharanya shares that apart from attending her regular classes and receiving training in singing, she also goes for karate, painting and guitar classes. “My mother ensures that all my activities are scheduled, and I balance my studies along with my extra-curricular activities. To expand and enhance my music skills, I’ve been learning guitar for the past two years. Subsequently, karate and painting also interested me and I have been learning them too.”

Owing to her multi-talents in the fields of music, sports and scholastic, Sharanya is a record holder in the India Book of Record and International Book of Records. Apart from being recognised nationally and internationally, this Vizag girl is also a gold and silver medalist in NSKAI State Karate Championship and holds medals in several Olympiads.

For Sharanya, the Global Child Prodigy Awards 2022, is another feather on her cap. She earlier received the prestigious National Award – Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award – 2020. This award is an initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar scheme put forth by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Sharanya is currently the brand ambassador of the Inner Wheel Club of Waltair for various social service activities.

To conclude, Sharanys spoke about her future goals and aspirations. She shares that she would like to explore her music inclinations and achieve greater heights in this field.