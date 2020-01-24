Vizag girl receives Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020 from President Ram Nath Kovind

Twelve-year-old Sharanya Mudundi of Vizag, currently studying in Delhi Public School, Anandapuram has received the prestigious Bal Shakti Puraskar award for 2020. The award is an initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar scheme put forth by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Sharanya was awarded for her exceptional achievements in the field of Art and Culture by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday. She was accompanied by her parents MSN Raju and M Swati at the ceremony held in New Delhi. 49 young achievers collected their award on the same day for their exemplary work in various fields including innovation, scholastics, and sport.

Awardees of the Bal Shakti Puraskar receive a cash prize of Rs. one lakh, a certificate, and medal of excellence, a citation from the Government of India and a digital tablet.

Sharanya has also been invited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani. An invitation has also been sent to the Mudundi family to attend the Republic Day parade at Rajpath.

Previously, Sharanya Mudundi represented India at International Children’s Festivals held in Greece, Bulgaria and Johannesburg. She was selected by the National Director India, Mrs. Valentina Mishra to participate in the Festivals and brought home coveted prizes.

The Bala Mitra and Sangha Mitra Awardee is trained in vocal Carnatic music and performed renditions at the children’s festivals. Apart from the latest feather in her cap, the Vizag girl is a gold and silver medalist in NSKAI State Karate Championship and holds medals in several Olympiads. The grade 7 student is also the Goodwill ambassador of an NGO Rohit Memorial Trust for Project Gyan Patashala.