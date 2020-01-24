Andhra Pradesh Cabinet to take key decision on fate of Legislative Council

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet is set to meet on 27 January to discuss the possible cancellation of the Legislative Council. The Legislative Assembly is scheduled to meet on Monday after it was deferred from 23 January. It has now been announced that the cabinet is going to meet and debate on the future of the Legislative Council ahead of the proceedings at the Legislative Assembly.

According to sources, the cabinet of ministers is dissatisfied with the recent developments in the Legislative Council. It is being stated that the Legislative Council’s conduct has not been up to the mark, due to which the cabinet has mooted to cancel the Council.

Reportedly, the Cabinet is going to meet prior to the Assembly session, come to a resolution, and then introduce the proposal in the Legislative Assembly. It is being speculated that the proceedings will go on till the evening, post which the resolution will be taken to vote.

Earlier this week, the Legislative Council blocked the tabling of Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020. Rule 71 was invoked by the opposition party TDP and a motion “disapproving the policy of the government” was moved. A majority of the members in the Legislative Council comprise of TDP members with a total of 58-members while the YSRCP has nine leaders.