TDP blocks decentralisation bill from getting tabled in the Legislative Council

Chaos ensued in the Legislative Council as the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders blocked tabling the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 on Tuesday. The Bill seeks to develop all regions of Andhra Pradesh equally, by naming three capitals in the state, in different strategic locations. It was passed in the Legislative Assembly on Monday smoothly.

On Tuesday, the bill was vehemently opposed by the TDP leaders who gave notice under Rule 71 and moved a motion “disapproving the policy of the government.” It must be noted that TDP has a majority in the state Legislative Council, with a total of 58-members while the YSRCP has nine leaders.

Chairman M A Sharrif allowed the TDP’s motion and said a time limit of four hours will be allotted to debate the bill, post which it would be taken up for a vote.

Speaking on Rule 71, Leader of Opposition Yanamala Ramakrishnudu referred to Rules 139, 140 and 141 of the Council Business and said the Council may take up to two days after a bill is passed in the Legislative Assembly to move it. He also said that Rule 71 is being invoked for the first time in the State’s history for a Bill.

Opposing the TDP’s stance, Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath said putting off the bill would only set a bad precedent and further delay the long-impending decision of the State capitals. He even alleged that the opposition is trying to interfere into the “government’s business.”

The Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, as per the State Government, would result in the growth and development of all regions in Andhra Pradesh by developing Visakhapatnam as the executive capital, Kurnool as the judicial capital while retaining Amaravati as the legislative capital of the state.

Speaking about his proposal earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said it would be wise for the government to choose Visakhapatnam as the executive capital so that there would be no burden on the state’s treasury.