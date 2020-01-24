AU Employees Union holds protest march against TDP, slam Naidu

Resenting the opposition to the State Government’s proposal to set up three capitals, the AU Employees Union held a protest march against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President, Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday Morning. The union members rallied from the AU Administration Building in Vizag and raised slogans criticising the former AP Chief Minister for leading the protests against the State Government’s move.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. G Ravikumar, a member of the AU employees union, said that three capitals will lead to a comprehensive development of the State. He further added that Mr. Naidu will remain a “traitor” for holding back the growth of North Andhra.

On Wednesday, the Legislative Council referred the three-capital Bill and abolition of CRDA to a Select Committee. The panel will have three months at its disposal to submit the report. This, in effect, means that the State Government would not be able to proceed with its plan of setting up three capitals, until the submission of the report.

Targeting Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly influencing the chairman of the council, Dr. Ravikumar said, “The Council only has the authority to give suggestions regarding the bill. How reasonable it is to refer a bill to the Select Committee without voting? It is unfortunate that people holding respectable positions have been behaving in an unconstitutional way”.