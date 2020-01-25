Visakhapatnam to soon get its first exclusive air cargo flight

Bringing the curtains down on a long wait, Visakhapatnam is set to get its first exclusive cargo flight with SpiceJet likely to launch air freight services along Chennai–Vizag– Kolkata. The exclusive flight, capable of carrying 20 tons of air cargo, is expected to be launched in mid-February and operate on a daily basis.

The development comes as a relief to the Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA), which has been pursuing the introduction of air cargo flight from Vizag for quite some time now. It may be noted that Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana held talks with several airlines for the same.

The APATA also informed that Air India has agreed to slash the cargo rates from Visakhapatnam. “It has been brought to the notice of the APATA that the cargo rates of Air India in Visakhapatnam are higher as compared to those in Hyderabad. The APATA has taken up the issue with Daggubati Purandeswari, Independent Director, Air India Ltd. Responding immediately, Mrs Purandeswari met the CMD and Executive Director of Air India Ltd on 23 January 2020 and pressed upon the need to reduce the cargo rates. The CMD of Air India Ltd responded positively and agreed to reduce the air cargo rates of Air India at Visakhapatnam with immediate effect. He even issued instructions in this regard,” a release from the APATA noted.

The Association thanked MVV Satyanarayana and Daggubati Purandeswari for supporting the development of air freight from Visakhapatnam.