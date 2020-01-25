Vizag bagged two awards in different categories at the third Apex Conference on Smart Cities at the Andhra University Convention Centre, on Friday. In order to boost the implementation of the smart city projects, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is holding the two-day national level conference in Vizag

Seven different awards have been conferred upon smart cities under seven categories. The city has been merited under the ‘Recognition of Performance’ category, for its outstanding performance in the areas of project implementation of the ‘Smart Cities Mission’, among the Round-1 cities. Visakhapatnam was chosen for another award under the ‘Innovative Idea’ category for initiating the floating solar power project at the Mudasarlova Reservoir. The project, which was helmed by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), generates around 2 Mega Watt of power. According to the Corporation officials, the plant has been annually saving at least Rs 2.3 crore on electricity bills.

Representing the city, GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana received the awards from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Secretary, Durga Shanker Mishra. Expressing happiness, the Commissioner took to Twitter and shared, “Visakhapatnam is recognised with awards in Innovation and Performance at Apex Conference of Smart Cities. Owe this to the GVMC team and my predecessor M Hari Narayan”.

#Visakhapatnam is recognised with awards in Innovation and Performance at APEX conference of Smart Cities by @SmartCities_HUA

Owe this to the team @GVMC_OFFICIAL , my predecessor @jm_hari.@AndhraPradeshCM With renewed energies, we rededicate#SwachhSurvekshan2020visakhapatnam pic.twitter.com/nPGDMQitAI — Srijana Gummalla (@GummallaSrijana) January 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Amaravati has been presented with an award under the ‘Recognition of Performance’ category. It ranked first among 100 cities in spending the funds released by the Government of India under the Smart Cities Mission.