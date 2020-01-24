Simhachalam museum to be inaugurated soon for devotees

Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Vari Devasthanam is all set to set up a museum, at Simhachalam, in Visakhapatnam District. The temple authorities will be inaugurating the facility on the eve of Bhishma Ekadasi, on 5 February 2020.

Speaking to media, Simhachalam Devasthanam Executive Officer (EO), M Venkateswara, informed that the ornaments and artifacts, donated by Vijayanagara ruler, Sri Krishna Devaraya, and other kings, will be exhibited in the museum. The showcases required for the museum have already been installed. Reportedly, other services to the deity, which include Tulasidalarcharana and Tulabharam, will also be initiated, on the same day. Assistant Executive Officer (AEO), Puli Rama Rao, AEO, Y Srinivasa Rao and other Devasthanam officials were also present at the press conference.

Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple is located on the Simhachalam hill in Visakhapatnam. The uniqueness of this ancient Vaishnava shrine is its rich architectural style, influenced by different dynasties of the bygone eras. The earliest inscription dates back to 1087 AD. There are also inscriptions detailing its extensive rebuilding in the thirteenth century. The idol, covered with sandalwood paste, represents both the Varaha and Narasimha incarnations of Lord Vishnu. On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the presiding deity can be viewed with only a thin coat of sandalwood paste, called the ‘Nijarupa Darshan’. In terms of income generation, Simhachalam stands next to Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.