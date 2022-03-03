After mustering the strength and fighting life and death situations, Reddy Nomula Satya Sreeja, the 19-year-old braveheart from Visakhapatnam, who was studying at the Kharkiv National Medical University, reached the Poland border along with her friends on Wednesday afternoon i.e. 2 March 2022. The Vizag girl has made her way out of Ukraine along with 26 others.

In conversation with Yo! Vizag it was learned that the Vizag girl along with other students stranded in Ukraine left the bunker on 1 March 2022 with a plan to take a train to Lviv and reach Hungary border by road. Sreeja who was contacted by team said, ” We took a train from Kharkiv and reached Lviv after a 17 hours journey. We were told that going to the Poland border was a better option and hence changed our plan. All of us took city cabs from Lviv to Poland border as the Poland Embassy promised our safety if we could cross the border,”

Upon reaching the military controlled border of Poland at 5 am on Wednesday, Sreeja and others were picked up by volunteers of the Indian Embassy and taken to a hotel in the Warsaw city of Poland. Clear details of which are not known. ” The Indian Embassy volunteers asked us to fill up registration forms today. We might be put on a flight back home today night or tomorrow,” said Sreeja with a sigh of relief.

In the order of which students have been crossing the war torn country , they are being sent to India by the special Air India flights. Students who reached Poland on 1 March 2022 were sent home on a flight today.