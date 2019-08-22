Yeleru Pipeline Project to solve water problems in Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister

Tourism Minister Mr. Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, on Wednesday, met with VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana and other officials of VMRDA and GVMC to discuss drinking water supply projects in the city. In the meeting, he briefed everyone on the proposed pipeline project between Yeleru reservoir and Vizag, claiming that it will solve the existing water problems in Visakhapatnam. He asked the GVMC officials to prepare plans for the project.

He said that the project, titled ‘Yeleru Left Main Canal (YLMC) Pipeline’ project, will cost around Rs 2,000 crore and the 153-km long pipeline will bring water directly from the Yeleru reservoir to Visakhapatnam. He said that this pipeline will eradicate the water woes in the city.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy responded positively to the project when presented to him, said Mr. Srinivasa Rao. He added that several industries had collectively funded Rs. 1,200 crore for the project and said that other funding options will be approached for the remaining Rs. 800 crore, without putting additional burden on the State exchequer.

In the past few years, Visakhapatnam has been hit by water problems, especially during the summer. The city has been heavily reliant on river Godavari and the reservoirs around the city for its water supply. In such circumstances, this project announced by the State Government is expected to bring about relief to the residents of Vizag.