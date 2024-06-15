‘Spandana’, a programme launched by the previous government for the redressal of public grievances, has been renamed as the Public Grievance Redressal System, according to an order issued by the Telugu Desam Party government in the State. Now, the subject of the public grievances redressal has been allotted to the Planning Department. Subsequently, the Planning Department has issued orders for effective monitoring and coordination of the public grievances redressal system. programme in the State. Observing that the grievance redressal of citizens plays a key role in public administration, the government has decided to accord the highest priority to it.

The government, after examining the functionality of the Spandana mechanism, noticed that it requires a complete overhaul. To make it people-friendly, the government has decided to rechristen the nomenclature suitably. As a result, District Collectors in the State have been directed to dispense with the existing ‘Spandana’ and conduct the grievances receipt and redressal system in the name of “Public Grievance Redressal System”. This order will come into force with immediate effect, according to the order issued by the government.

‘Spandana’, now renamed as the Public Grievance Redressal System by the Telugu Desam Party, was initiated by the previous Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government in June 2019 to enable the public to approach officials seeking redressal of their grievances.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu