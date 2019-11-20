In a bid to create awareness among the public about the preservation of cultural heritage and monuments, World Heritage Week is celebrated across the globe from 19 November to 25 November. Vizag too joined the bandwagon with an interesting line of activities. Sharing the details, Visakhapatnam Heritage Narrator Jayshree Hatangadi informed that a Heritage Walk of One Town was organised for the students of the AU Fine Arts Department on 19 November.

Walking through the remnants of colonial history, the heritage enthusiasts were spotted sharing stories from the yesteryears. As a tribute to the younger generation of artists, a sit and sketch live session was also conducted at the One Town heritage landmarks with the AU Fine Arts students on 20 November.

With a rich history of the colonial and pre-colonial era, Vizag has various heritage sites to its credit. Reminiscing the age-old tales and commemorating World Heritage Week, a twelve-minute talk on ‘Heritage Sites in and around Visakhapatnam’ will be delivered on 25 November.

Once known as Soldierpeta, One Town area was the focal point of the late 1800s. From Town Hall which was once a venue for Salt Satyagraha movement to Queen Victoria’a Pavilion which houses the bronze statue of Queen Victoria erected by a local zamindar, the area is filled with several hidden gems.