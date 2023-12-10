In a welcome development, the district officials have committed to allot 15 to 20 acres of land within 10 days to facilitate the construction of the building complex for the Vizag Rail Zone headquarters (South Coastal Railway). The officials who include the District Collector and Municipal Commissioner were accompanying Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra program held in Vepada Mandal in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

If the land was allotted as promised, the foundation stone would be laid for the zone headquarters immediately, said the Union Minister.

In a press note issued by K. Viswanatha Raju of BJP, the Minister further said that DPR was already approved and a sum of Rs. 106 crore was allocated for the purpose.

Raju thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ashwini Vaishnaw for fulfilling the aspirations of the people of North Andhra.

Earlier, the Minister visited the stalls set up as part of the program held in Vepada mandal in the district. He also watched the message delivered by the Prime Minister in virtual mode for the beneficiaries of the government schemes.

Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao, railway officials, and others were present.

It may be mentioned here that work on the Vizag Rail Zone headquarters could not be taken up due to a dispute over land allotment in Mudasarlova.

