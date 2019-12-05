Woman in Gajuwaka becomes victim of acid attack

A 30-year-old resident of Hyderabad became a victim of an acid attack in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The woman, married, was in Visakhapatnam to visit a friend residing in Samatha Nagar. Unidentified assailants approached the two women who were walking on the street and threw acid on the victim. The accused immediately fled the scene. The victim sustained injuries on her chest and arms. She was shifted to a private hospital in Gajuwaka and is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors have stated that her condition is now stable. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of New Port police station.

Police have stated that the victim refused to file a complaint against the accused, who was allegedly a woman. Investigations are underway about the accused’s motives for the acid attack.

According to Stop Acid Attacks, a non-profit group, 250 to 300 acid attacks are reported in India every year, despite the law restricting the sale of acid or other deadly chemicals. The perpetrators are liable to be tried under Section 326 A in the Indian Penal Code. The law lays down the punishment for acid throwing and states that the minimum punishment for such offence is 10 years’ imprisonment in jail. Based on the severity of the offence, the punishment can be extended to life imprisonment along with a fine.