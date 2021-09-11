One of the most-anticipated road development projects in Vizag, the Bhogapuram-Bheemili beach corridor project has hit a roadblock. It is being said that the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) is struggling to accumulate funds for this tourism project. This beach corridor project was part of the VMRDA Master Plan-2041.

The development of this 20 km road, consisting of six lanes, will require more than Rs. 1,000 crores. While this project was approved by the Andhra Pradesh State Government back in May 2021, it is yet to be stated whether the State Government will bear the cost of the project or if it will seek funds from the Central Government. However, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), V Vijayasai Reddy, has said that the AP State Government would seek funds from the Central Government.

The road alignment identification and survey requirements of the beach corridor project have been completed by VMRDA. Out of the 20 km stretch of this planned road, around 60 percent is government land. The acquisition process for the remaining land may take place after a couple of months. Few houses may also be hammered for the widening of the road.

The Bhogapuram-Bheemili beach corridor project has been taken up with the vision to turn Visakhapatnam into a tourism hub and develop multiple tourist attractions along the Beach Road in the city. The entire stretch is blessed with some scenic beaches, heritage sites and lots of relaxing activities. Citizens of Vizag will hope that the funds are arranged quickly for this project and this beach corridor is completed soon.