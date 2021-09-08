With the torrential rain that Vizag has received this week, the temperatures in the city have dipped and the weather has been surprisingly stormy. The citizens are now hoping that this cold weather continues for the rest of the week and people don’t worry about carrying their sunglasses.

On Tuesday night, in particular, the weather took a sudden turn in the city, where the light drizzle changed into a heavy downpour. Interestingly, the weather kept fluctuating every 15 minutes between light drizzle and downpour. Areas like Gajuwaka in the city witnessed heavy rainfall which led to the drainages in the area overflowing. Fortunately, much of the heavy rainfall hit the city late at night, when people were at their homes and night curfew was in effect. The rainfall continued well into Wednesday morning before it fizzled out around afternoon time.

This unexpected weather in the city was triggered by the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, near the South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coasts. Now, the city is expected to go through a relatively dry spell today, and tomorrow, with light bouts of rain here and there.

Then, as per the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) Visakhapatnam forecast, a similar low-pressure area is expected to form over North and Central Bay of Bengal around 11 September 2021. With this, temperatures are predicted to hover around 30 degrees Celsius in the city for the remainder of this week and from next week onwards, the weather in Vizag is expected to return back to normal.