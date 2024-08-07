A disturbance occurred in Visakhapatnam as two groups of college students got into a fight near Baji Junction, Gopalapatnam, resulting in a severe traffic jam that left commuters stranded for hours.

The altercation, which saw students throwing stones and wielding sticks, created chaos and panic in the area. Numerous individuals sustained injuries, and the incident prompted a flood of complaints to the police.

Authorities acted swiftly, deploying special teams to restore order. While the exact cause of the clash remains unclear, initial reports suggest that one group of students alleged they were attacked earlier by the rival group. Police have begun a thorough investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved.

Visakhapatnam residents have expressed their outrage, demanding stringent action against the college students responsible for the fight. They have also urged the college management to take disciplinary measures to prevent future incidents.

Videos of the incident are going viral on Social Media platforms including X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Netizens have commented on the video and the violent behaviour, with most saying that the scene looks straight out of a movie. “Movie fight scenes of their favourite heroes being recreated, getting inspiration from adrak star, lassan star, etc. 🤓”, said one user.

Others tagged the Andhra Pradesh Police Department, questioning and prompting them to take action in response to such situations.

