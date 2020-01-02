The Waltair Division officials, in a bid to boost the division’s revenue, have decided to institute an Economic Development Corridor (EDC) in Visakhapatnam. A total of eight acres of vacant land, belonging to the Railway Department, has been identified, near the Old Railway Quarters, to construct at least ten multi-storeyed buildings. Barring two floors, the officials plan to use the rest of the floors of each building for commercial purposes.

Reportedly, the Waltair Division Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Chetan Kumar Srivastava, held discussions with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in this regard. The association instructed that the Economic Development Corridor should meet international standards, with safety and sophistication as the prime goals. Apart from relocating the underprivileged residing in the railway land, they should also be employed in the development corridor. The CII also suggested that the Waltair Division should consider public opinions while designing the master plan of the EDC.

ZRUCC proposes third lane connecting Vizag Railway Station with Gopalapatnam

The Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) has proposed a third lane from Visakhapatnam Railway Station to Gopalapatnam Diamond Crossing to ease the traffic congestion. “The new lane, stretching over 7km, will cost around Rs 30 crore to Rs 40 crore. The abstract estimate has been submitted by the zonal office to the Railway Board. With the proposed third lane, the diversion of trains to Duvvada can be stopped to a larger extent”, Visakhapatnam ZRUCC member, N Gajapathi Rao, told The Hindu.