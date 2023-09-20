In a momentous achievement, the Waltair Division, headquartered in Visakhapatnam, bagged the award for the highest freight loading performance. Senior Divisional Operations Manager G Suneel Kumar received the award from Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways, at Rail Bhavan in Delhi on Tuesday, 19 September 2023.

Thus far in the 2023-24 financial year, the Waltair Division clocked freight loading of 33.37 million tonnes (MT). This indicates a 10.35 per cent increase from the freight loading during the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. The Waltair Division generated an additional 560 crore revenue from the previous year as a result of this increase of 30.24 MT.

As per the railway officials, the division generated 3,653 crores through freight loading so far in the 2023-23 financial year, while it earned 3,103 crores during the corresponding period of the previous year. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Waltair Divison, appreciated the efforts that led to winning the award for the highest freight loading and expressed optimism that the division will set more such records in the future.

The DRM highlighted that the achievement symbolises the extensive efforts by the team in transporting goods in the division.

