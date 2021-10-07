Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) started its operations on 7th October, 1933. Since then, it has played a key role in the development of the country. To mark this special occasion, VPT is celebrating its 88th foundation day on Thursday. Every year, as part of the celebrations, the port keeps its doors open for the general public on 6 and 7 October, but this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the port premises will remain closed for the common interests at large. On the occasion of Visakhapatnam Port Trust’s 88th foundation day celebrations, here is the summary of major achievements and future plans of the port trust.
Landmark Achievements
- Visakhapatnam Port handled 33.41 million tonnes in the period 1 April, 2021 to 30 September, 2021. This is an increase of 2 percent in cargo volume against 32.70 million tonnes recorded during the corresponding period the previous year. The port registered these numbers in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Significant growth was registered in Thermal Coal (161 percent), Steam Coal (45 percent) and Containers (7 percent) compared to the corresponding period the previous year.
- To meet any eventuality from the Covid-19 third wave, the Visakhapatnam Port Trust has procured enough oxygen cylinders and concentrators to meet any emergencies.
- The Port of Visakhapatnam has successfully complied with the External / Renewal Audit of IMS (3 Management systems) viz., Quality Management System ISO 9001:2015: Environmental Management System ISO 14001:2015 and Occupational Health Management System upgraded to ISO 45001:2018. This was achieved virtually from 17 August, 2021 to 20 August, 2021.
Completed Projects of Visakhapatnam Port Trust as on the 88th Foundation Day
- Construction of covered storage in the port area of size 400 x 40 x 17 m, including necessary drains, road and water supply at an estimated cost of Rs.36.38 crore is in process.
- Electrification of railway lines of 45.143 TKM for VPT has been done at an estimated cost of Rs. 22.04 crores.
- Upgradation of fire fighting facilities of Oil Tanker Terminal (OSTT) berth to accommodate vessels of capacity 1,00,000 DWT and above (cape size vessels) as per Oil Industry Safety Directorate (OISD) 156 guidelines were completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 32.05 crores.
- VPT has constructed high rise walls of 7.50 m in height and 1.70 km long from the Sea Horse Junction to Convent Junction at the city interface at an estimated cost of Rs. 9.75 crore. These walls will act as a barrier from the dust.
Ongoing and Planned Works by Visakhapatnam Port Trust as on the 88th Foundation Day
- Repairs and renovations work at the entrance channel of VPT is under process at an estimated cost of Rs. 21.47 crores.
- VPT has proposed the construction of a cruise-cum-coastal cargo terminal along with other infrastructure and amenities at the channel berth area in the outer harbour of VPT at an estimated cost of Rs. 96.05 crores.
- The research and development yards are being revamped to railway standards by providing Responsible Research and Innovation (RRI) for the R&D yard and panel interlocking for individual cabins at VPT at an estimated cost of Rs. 28.40 crores.
- Repairs and rehabilitation works are in the process for Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) berths and infrastructure including the mooring & breasting dolphins in the outer harbour at an estimated cost of Rs. 4.39 crores.
- The VPT is extending the existing container terminal on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) basis at an estimated cost of Rs, 633.11 crores. This will add an additional capacity of 0.54 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (MTEUs).
- VPT is providing new firefighting facilities suitable to the upgrading capacities of berths Oil Refinery -1 (OR) & OR-2 to accommodate 50,000 to 1,00,000 Deadweight (DWT) vessels (Panamax vessels) as per OISD 156 guidelines in a phased manner. Phase-I is being done at an estimated cost of Rs. 4.93 crores.
- A Green Belt is being developed around the stack yards. This plantation programme has been pursued by VPT on a continuous basis for the last two decades for continual improvement. Since the 1990s, 430,000 plantations have been done, covering an area of 630 acres in different areas including the port’s operational areas, residential and city areas. A target of 1.02 lakh plantation is being pursued for the year 2020-21 at an estimated cost of Rs. 3.84 crore. So far, 70,000 plantations have been completed and the balance will be completed by the end of 2022.
- Two truck-mounted fog canons have been deployed to suppress the dust while loading/unloading cargo at berth and stack yards at a capital cost of Rs. 0.90 Crores.
