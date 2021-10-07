Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) started its operations on 7th October, 1933. Since then, it has played a key role in the development of the country. To mark this special occasion, VPT is celebrating its 88th foundation day on Thursday. Every year, as part of the celebrations, the port keeps its doors open for the general public on 6 and 7 October, but this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the port premises will remain closed for the common interests at large. On the occasion of Visakhapatnam Port Trust’s 88th foundation day celebrations, here is the summary of major achievements and future plans of the port trust.

Landmark Achievements

Visakhapatnam Port handled 33.41 million tonnes in the period 1 April, 2021 to 30 September, 2021. This is an increase of 2 percent in cargo volume against 32.70 million tonnes recorded during the corresponding period the previous year. The port registered these numbers in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Significant growth was registered in Thermal Coal (161 percent), Steam Coal (45 percent) and Containers (7 percent) compared to the corresponding period the previous year.

To meet any eventuality from the Covid-19 third wave, the Visakhapatnam Port Trust has procured enough oxygen cylinders and concentrators to meet any emergencies.

The Port of Visakhapatnam has successfully complied with the External / Renewal Audit of IMS (3 Management systems) viz., Quality Management System ISO 9001:2015: Environmental Management System ISO 14001:2015 and Occupational Health Management System upgraded to ISO 45001:2018. This was achieved virtually from 17 August, 2021 to 20 August, 2021.

Completed Projects of Visakhapatnam Port Trust as on the 88th Foundation Day

Construction of covered storage in the port area of size 400 x 40 x 17 m, including necessary drains, road and water supply at an estimated cost of Rs.36.38 crore is in process.

Electrification of railway lines of 45.143 TKM for VPT has been done at an estimated cost of Rs. 22.04 crores.

Upgradation of fire fighting facilities of Oil Tanker Terminal (OSTT) berth to accommodate vessels of capacity 1,00,000 DWT and above (cape size vessels) as per Oil Industry Safety Directorate (OISD) 156 guidelines were completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 32.05 crores.

VPT has constructed high rise walls of 7.50 m in height and 1.70 km long from the Sea Horse Junction to Convent Junction at the city interface at an estimated cost of Rs. 9.75 crore. These walls will act as a barrier from the dust.

Ongoing and Planned Works by Visakhapatnam Port Trust as on the 88th Foundation Day