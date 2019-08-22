VMRDA Chairman reviews Visakha Valley Road Project Site in Vizag

Road widening has become more of a necessity, than a solution, in most major cities and towns in India. With regards to the same, the Chairman of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, inspected the Visakha Valley School Road in Vizag on Wednesday. He took stock of the project site, accompanied by VMRDA Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao.

The VMRDA Chairman informed that all the sanctions, necessary for the project to start off soon, have been received and the project will cost Rs. 5.93 crore.

Regarding the effects of this project, he informed that it will affect the wall, and some classrooms, of Visakha Valley School, the Food Craft Institute, the Kuchipudi Kalakshetram and other nearby buildings. Mr. Rao also said that Rs. 2.41 crore have been additionally allocated, by VMRDA, to be spent in the rebuilding of these damaged structures.

The 1.60 km road in Vizag, from NH-16 to Beach Road, which passes by Visakha Valley School will be extended to 60 ft from its existing 20 ft width. The planned road will serve as a smoother drive for those coming to Visakha Valley School on four-wheelers.