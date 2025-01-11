Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairman Pranav Gopal made a surprise visit to Kailasagiri on 11 January and found collection of excessive charges by the organisers of the battery operated vehicles.

While directing the officials accompanying him to issue notices to the erring organisers, the VMRDA Chairman warned that action would be taken if excessive charges were collected from users.

Pranav Gopal expressed anger at the staff when some visitors complained of poor maintenance of sanitation at the tourist place. He assured the tourists of improving sanitary conditions at the hilltop park.

He went round the area and interacted with the visitors. After enquiring them about the existing facilities, Pranav Gopal sought suggestions from them on improvement of amenities.

He directed the officials to ensure drinking water facility for the visitors.

Later, the VMRDA Chairman spent some time with the children there and took them for a ride by the circular train with his own expenditure.

Pranav Gopal, after taking over as the Chairman of the VMRDA in November last, has been visiting various parks and stadiums including Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam under the purview of the authority to take stock of the their condition to initiate measures for improvement.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu