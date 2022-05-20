The most extensive data centre in India by the Adani Group gets a go-ahead from the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA). This project is estimated to be worth Rs 14,636 crores and enhance the opportunities in Vizag. The Adani Group, which ventured into logistics, solar PV manufacturing, ports, and other streams, is now setting foot into the IT field by establishing data centres across the country.

As per the layout plans, the Adani Data Centre will be set up across 409 acres near Madhurawada, Vizag. Adani Group acquired 130 acres of land in advance from the government at the rate of Rs 1 crore per acre back in October 2021. As a part of this project, a business park, IT firms, a skill development university, and a recreation centre are said to be established alongside the data centre.

Reports suggest that the completion of the project will be achieved in the next seven years. While 82 acres are said to be allocated for the data centre, 28 acres will be allotted for the business park, 11 acres for the skill development university, and 9 acres for the recreational park. The government has agreed to the proposal of the Adani Group to allocate 200MW of power for the data centre in Vizag.

It may be recalled that earlier in April 2021 Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, had inked a joint venture agreement with US-based EdgeConneX to develop data centres in India. The 50:50 joint venture (JV) of Adani Group, named AdaniConneX, will operate a data centre in Visakhapatnam. These hyper-scale centres will be set up in the Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, and Hyderabad markets as well.

Earlier this month, the Minister for Industries and IT, Gudivada Amarnath, stated that the government will focus on developing Vizag into a ‘Beach IT‘ hub. The same will be discussed at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 to be held from 22 May 2022 at Davos.

