The Vizianagaram district will have a new medical college, which will start functioning from the academic year 2023-24. Vizianagaram was one among the five districts in Andhra Pradesh which have been sanctioned new medical colleges.

Earlier, the Union Government permitted the opening of 50 new medical colleges in the country, including 12 in Telangana and five in Andhra Pradesh. The four other districts in the state that will be getting new medical education institutions are Eluru, Machilipatnam, Nandyal, and Rajamahendravaram. The new medical college in Vizianagaram will commence its operations with 150 seats.

KGH to get a facelift

King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam, which has been catering to the medical needs of the people of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, is likely to get a facelift as the government has sanctioned Rs 7.50 crore for carrying out various works in the hospital.

The District Medical Officer has proposals from the authorities concerned to imitate further action. According to sources in the hospital, outpatient ward, casualty and operation theatres will be developed with the funds sanctioned. As Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the medical and health officials to ensure corporate look to the government hospitals and also better services, the officials are on the work to implement his instructions.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.