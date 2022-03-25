Vizagites love their Srikakulam yaasa but are equally fascinated about other dialects, especially, Telangana slang. Among the many slangs of Telugu, the Hyderabadi Telangana slang is gaining popularity due to movies. Especially, since Tharun Bhascker’s movies created a niche of their own in the industry, the lead characters having Hyderabadi slang is driving fans from both the Telugu-speaking states crazy. Apart from mainstream Tollywood movies, there are some special mentions in the list too which focus on the Hyderabadi accent.

#1 Hyderabad Nawabs

This film is a proper 2006 Hyderabadi film depicting the language of the old city. A little of Hindi, Urdu, and Telangana are combined to form this unique Hyderabadi language. This accent can be adapted to our daily Hindi language with practice if one wishes to.

#2 The Angrez

The Angrez, like Hyderabad Nawabs is a culturally rooted film. This comedy is in Hyderabadi language. If you know basic Hindi, it is easier to pick up the Hyderabadi slang. The Angrez is a two part series directed by Kuntaa Nikkil.

#3 DJ Tillu

The lead character, played by Siddhu, speaks in Hyderabadi slang. The catchphrases and the remarkable dialogues in this movie have a huge impact on the people. The audience tends to imitate these dialogues and eventually catch on to the Hyderabadi slag of Telugu. This movie, released in 2021, is a massive superhit.

#4 Falaknuma Das

Vishwak Sen, a local Hyderabadi, directed and acted in this film. The protagonist, portrayed by Vishwak Sen, is a Hyderabadi boy based in Falaknuma. This movie is rooted in the meat supplying markets of Falaknuma. It is a realistic portrayal of the area. Hence, the dialect in Falaknuma Das is true to its name. Tharun Bhascker has also acted in this movie.

#5 Pellichupulu

Tharun Bhascker’s Pellichupulu is his Tollywood debut. His movies slowly introduced Telangana accent to mainstream Telugu cinema. Although most of the characters in this movie have a Hyderabadi accent, Priyadarshe, who plays the role of Kaushik, through his comedy delivers lines in Telangana Telugu. These lines have become very popular.

#6 Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi

Tharun Bhascker once again incorporates the native dialect of Hyderabad as the story is set in the twin cities. This is a movie about a bunch of Hyderabadi boys. Their dialogues are similar to hearing a conversation of a gang of friends in Hyderabad. Vizagites can pick up the Hyderabadi slang from this movie very easily. It is a very realistic picturization of the dialect. Plus, it is very contemporary and relevant in comparison.

#7 Love Story

Shekar Kammula earlier introduced Sai Pallavi in the Telangana dialect in Fidaa. Love Story is another one of the few films that has a female lead who has a Telangana accent. This story is set in Hyderabad and both the leads have the slang. Love Story too has contemporary Hyderabadi slang.

Vizagites, comment below with the Hyderabadi slang words from telugu movies you know.