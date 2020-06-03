On the occasion of World Environment Day, the United Nations has chosen biodiversity as the theme for 2020. Biodiversity describes the variety of life on earth. It encompasses the 8 million species on the planet, from plants and animals to fungi and bacteria, the ecosystems that house them and the genetic diversity among them. Recent events, from bush-fires in Brazil, the United States and Australia to locust infestations across East Africa and Asia–and now, a global disease pandemic–demonstrate the interdependence of humans and the webs of life in which they co-exist. Hence, World Environment Day 2020, set to be observed on 5 June, calls for urgent need to protect biodiversity. Rising to the occasion, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Vizag will be conducting an online quiz competition on the occasion of World Environment Day in order to educate the citizens.

Interacting with Yo! Vizag, Vizag Zoo Curator, Yashoda Bai informed that the main objective behind conducting the quiz is to spread awareness among everyone. “That’s the reason why we kept the competition open for everyone. We have announced the quiz a week prior to the date so that the participants can be aware of the biodiversity existing in not just the city or state, but also the country,” she said.

Sharing details about the online quiz, the Vizag Zoo Curator said that the link to take part in the quiz competition on World Environment Day will be active only at 9 AM on 5 June on the official website. She further informed that an e-certificate will be awarded for those who participate in the online quiz. In a bid to encourage the participants, an e-merit certificate will be given to those who score 75% and above in the online quiz, she added.

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park is located amidst Seethakonda Reserve Forest covering an area of 625 acres in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh. It is surrounded by scenic hills of Eastern Ghats on three sides and Bay of Bengal on the fourth side. The zoo houses 843 number of animals like mammals, carnivores, ungulates, reptiles, birds, and butterflies belonging to 123 species in a natural ambience. This place is also home to many free-ranging animals and birds owing to its existence in a forest area close to Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary.