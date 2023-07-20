The ruling YSRCP made a clean sweep of the elections held for the posts of the GVMC Standing Committee members held in Vizag on 19 July 2023. Counting was taken up immediately after the polling and the results were announced by evening. The YSRCP candidates bagged all the ten posts, while the TDP, which fielded its candidates though does not have the required strength, drew a blank.

The candidates who emerged victorious in the one-sided war are A Padma, P Lakshmi Soujanya, U Narayana Rao, K Kameswari, K Purnima, B Lakshmana Rao, B Pothuraju Sujatha, B Surya Kumari, G Vijaya and Ch Rajani. Of the total number of 98 corporators, the YSRCP has the strength of 58 and has the support of four independents.

One corporator, Vamsi Krishna Srinivasa Yadav, was later elected as an MLC. While the TDP has the strength of 29 corporators, Jana Sena has three, BJP, CPI and CPI (M) have one corporator each in the council. The TDP fielded candidates claiming it has the support of the opposition parties as well as some corporators of the ruling YSRCP. The YSRCP put up a similar show in the last two elections held for the civic body’s standing panel.

Vizag Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari hailed the victory of all the YSRCP candidates in the GVMC Standing Committee elections. The polling trend indicates cross-voting by some TDP corporators as some winning candidates got more than 62 votes.

