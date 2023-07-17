Former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, who resigned from the YSRCP Visakhapatnam District President post on 13 July, is all set to join the Jana Sena Party on 20 July 2023. He is likely to contest from the Pendurthi assembly constituency in the coming general elections.

Panchakarla Ramesh Babu met Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at the Mangalagiri party office on Sunday with his followers and expressed his willingness to join the JSP. Later, speaking to the media, Ramesh Babu said he was attracted by the policies of the JSP and decided to work for the party. “I am ready to do whatever task entrusted to me by Pawan Kalyan. My followers and I will join the JSP at the Mangalagiri office in the presence of the party head and senior leader Nadendla Manohar,” he said.

Also read: CM Jagan to shift to Visakhapatnam by September, says YV Subba Reddy

Babu said he quit the YSRCP as he did not get proper recognition in the party. “I expected the announcement of my candidature for the Pendurthi Assembly constituency much in advance. But it did not happen, ” said the ex-MLA, expressing his disappointment.

He earlier represented the Pendurthi Assembly constituency during the Congress tenure. He won the seat on the Praja Rajyam Party ticket. Later, Babu joined the Congress when the PRP merged with it. In the later elections, he successfully contested from Yellamanchili on the TDP ticket. In August 2020, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu joined the YSRCP and served the party as the Visakhapatnam District President.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.