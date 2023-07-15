Heading a meeting with the city mayor, ward corporators, and other officials, YV Subba Reddy, YSRCP leader and TTD Chairman, hinted that CM Jagan might be shifting to Visakhapatnam, the proposed executive capital, by September. He mentioned that the CMO shift might even happen in August, given the state of affairs.

In the past, the ruling party leaders have made several statements regarding CM Jagan shifting to Visakhapatnam. Nevertheless, it was only confirmed when the YSRCP head clarified it at a meeting in Delhi ahead of the GIS and G20 Summit. There were strong rumours that the CM’s camp office would be constructed on Rushikonda Hill, although the government stated that a tourism project was underway.

Also read: YSRCP Visakhapatnam District President Ramesh Babu quits party

Subba Reddy’s meeting with the city leaders on Saturday is a matter of prominence as the general elections inch close by day. He stated that a few legal hurdles delayed the much-talked-about capital shift. Reddy added that the government plans to finish the construction of the CM’s official residence within a month. Talking to the local leaders, he emphasised that this move would be the key before the upcoming general elections in the state.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.