A Vizag youth has died in Australia, after he allegedly suffocated in cold weather conditions. The incident happened on 16 August 2021, when the boy went for a morning walk in Melbourne.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Chennakesava Sai, pursuing a degree at a university in Melbourne. He hails from Gullalapalem Vuda Colony in Vizag.

According to sources, Sai had gone for a walk in the park in the morning when he experienced breathing problems due to the cold weather prevailing and collapsed in the park. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions in place at the park, no one came to his aid. His death came to light when his relatives and friends went in search of him. The body of the Vizag youth could only be found after three days.

When he was found lying in the park, Chennakesava Sai was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, doctors at the hospital confirmed that he was already dead by the time he was brought to the hospital.

After the completion of formalities in Australia, the body of the deceased youth was received by his family members in Vizag on Sunday.

While this might be the first case of a Vizag youth dying in Australia, a number of people from Vizag have died in North America over the years, mostly by drowning. Earlier in the month, a youth from Vizag had gone missing at Niagara Falls in Canada. He had gone to the waterfalls with his friends. There, he slipped into the cascade and to be never found again.