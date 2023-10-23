Given the Dasara rush, the railway authorities have introduced a special train from Vizag to Araku between 23 and 31 October 2023. The details of the special service are as follows.

Train number 08525, Vizag to Araku Special Express, will leave the Visakhapatnam Railway Station every day at 8:30 from 23 to 31 October 2023 and reach Araku at 11:45 AM. In the return direction, the train will leave Araku at 2 PM and reach the Visakhapatnam Railway Station at 6 PM.

Stoppages: Simhachalam, Kotthavalasa, Srungavarapukota, and Borra Caves.

Division Railway Manager (DRM), Waltair Division, Saurabh Prasad, has appealed to the passengers to avail of this service.

