To clear the Dasara rush, the railway authorities announced special trains from Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad, Cuttack, and other stations. Following are the details.
Train number 08585, Visakhapatnam- Kurnool City special train, will leave Visakhapatnam at 5:35 PM on Tuesdays from 24 October to 14 November and reach Kurnool City every Wednesday at 1:25 PM.
In the return direction, train number 08586, the Kurnool City -Visakhapatnam special train, will leave Kurnool City at 3:30 PM on Wednesdays from 25 October to 15 November and reach Visakhapatnam every Thursday at 09:50 AM.
Stoppages: Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla , Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal between Visakhapatnam- Kurnool City.
Composition: 3rd AC- 3, Sleeper Class- 10, General Second Class- 6, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches
Similarly, train number 07165, the Hyderabad- Cuttack special train, will leave Hyderabad on 24 October at 8:10 PM to reach Cuttack at 5:45 PM the next day.
Also read: Vizag administration braces to host India vs Australia T20 on 23 November
In the return direction, train number 07166, the Cuttack-Hyderabad special train, will leave Cuttack on 25 October at 11:30 PM to reach Hyderabad the next day at 9:00 PM.
Stoppages: Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar between Hyderabad and Cuttack.
Composition: 2nd AC- 4, 3rd AC- 8, Sleeper- 6, General Class- 2 and Motar Car- 2. (LHB Coaches).
Also, train number 07645, the Secunderabad-Santragachi special train, will leave Secunderabad on 20 October at 08:40 PM and reach Santragachi at 10:40 AM the next day.
In the return direction, train number 07646, the Santragachi-Secunderabad special train, will leave Santragachi on 21 October at 12:20 AM to Secunderabad and reach the next day at 3:00 PM.
Stoppages: Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikudi, Guntur, Vijayawada, Tadepalligudem Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrakh, Balasore, Kharagpur between Secunderabad and Santragachi.
Composition: AC cum 2nd AC- 1, 2nd AC- 2, 3rd AC- 1, Sleeper- 11, General Class- 7 and Luggage cum Disable coach- 2.
Passengers from Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad, and other cities are requested to make note of these Dasara special trains.
Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.
Discussion about this post