To clear the Dasara rush, the railway authorities announced special trains from Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad, Cuttack, and other stations. Following are the details.

Train number 08585, Visakhapatnam- Kurnool City special train, will leave Visakhapatnam at 5:35 PM on Tuesdays from 24 October to 14 November and reach Kurnool City every Wednesday at 1:25 PM.

In the return direction, train number 08586, the Kurnool City -Visakhapatnam special train, will leave Kurnool City at 3:30 PM on Wednesdays from 25 October to 15 November and reach Visakhapatnam every Thursday at 09:50 AM.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla , Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal between Visakhapatnam- Kurnool City.

Composition: 3rd AC- 3, Sleeper Class- 10, General Second Class- 6, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches

Similarly, train number 07165, the Hyderabad- Cuttack special train, will leave Hyderabad on 24 October at 8:10 PM to reach Cuttack at 5:45 PM the next day.

In the return direction, train number 07166, the Cuttack-Hyderabad special train, will leave Cuttack on 25 October at 11:30 PM to reach Hyderabad the next day at 9:00 PM.

Stoppages: Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar between Hyderabad and Cuttack.

Composition: 2nd AC- 4, 3rd AC- 8, Sleeper- 6, General Class- 2 and Motar Car- 2. (LHB Coaches).

Also, train number 07645, the Secunderabad-Santragachi special train, will leave Secunderabad on 20 October at 08:40 PM and reach Santragachi at 10:40 AM the next day.

In the return direction, train number 07646, the Santragachi-Secunderabad special train, will leave Santragachi on 21 October at 12:20 AM to Secunderabad and reach the next day at 3:00 PM.

Stoppages: Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikudi, Guntur, Vijayawada, Tadepalligudem Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrakh, Balasore, Kharagpur between Secunderabad and Santragachi.

Composition: AC cum 2nd AC- 1, 2nd AC- 2, 3rd AC- 1, Sleeper- 11, General Class- 7 and Luggage cum Disable coach- 2.

Passengers from Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad, and other cities are requested to make note of these Dasara special trains.

