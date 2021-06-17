Dettol recently rolled up a campaign idea where it featured stories of Covid-19 warriors on the cover of its hand wash bottles. As many as 100 such stories were curated from across the country. In addition, the company also started a website that features many such Covid-19 protectors stories. Acing not only at academics, Dhruv Advaith Kolagatla from Vizag, has done the city proud by featuring on this prestigious Dettol Salute Campaign on Covid-19 warriors.

Currently studying 11th standard in Chinmaya International Residential School in Coimbatore, the Vizag lad is a national-level Tennis player. Proving that age is just a number, the fifteen-year-old has been actively contributing to creating environmental and social awareness. He set an example when he started his campaign to provide for the underprivileged. The Vizag boy didn’t let the hardships of the pandemic limit his ideas. When India was facing the challenges of lockdown, Dhruv started to plan for solutions.

He began his journey by initiating ‘Clothes for Confidence’, a campaign to help migrant workers by providing them with hygienic clothes. Taking a step further, Dhruv along with his friends planned to provide books to the underprivileged. When the lockdown had old teaching techniques to digital online classes. Dhruv’s heart went out for the underprivileged children, who were deprived of resources during the pandemic. Collaborating with a non-profit organization, he managed to procure as many as 600 hundred books and other stationery items. They were donated to two orphanages in Vizag. He currently plans to run an annual mission for the book drive, to provide for children from economically backward classes.

Dhruv’s philanthropy doesn’t end here. The youngster always had an inclination towards the environment. When he was on break from school, he used to visit village schools to teach underprivileged children. Having a keen interest in the subject of Physics, he used to provide lessons to underprivileged children on various forms of natural energy sources. He even participated in online webinars on environmental issues that were held globally, including many international students.

His inspirational journey is truly worthy of a salute, not only under Dettol Campaign but from everyone. Vizag’s 15-year-old gem, Dhruv Advaith Kolagatla, continues to shine bright for his philanthropic activities. He sets an example for society by helping others in their hour of need. He proves that when the heart is in the right place, nothing is impossible. Even small sparks of change can provide for the fire of change.