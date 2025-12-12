Vizag student wins triple medals at the national roller skating championship

Dontara Greeshma, a 12th-grade student of Visakha Valley School, has once again made the city proud by winning three medals, gold, silver, and bronze, at the 63rd National Roller Skating Championship held recently in Visakhapatnam.

Greeshma, an accomplished International Artistic Skater, has represented India at multiple global platforms, including the Asian Games. She is also a proud recipient of the prestigious Raksha Mantri Commendation Award, which is a recognition bestowed for her dedication, excellence, and contribution to the sport.

In the 63rd National Roller Skating Championship, she showcased exceptional skill and secured the following medals:

Gold medal in free style under the junior girls level, silver medal in couple dance under the senior level, and bronze medal in precision event.

Greeshma’s parents expressed heartfelt gratitude to her coaches, P Satyanarayana and K Chittibabu, for their continued guidance. They also thanked VDRSA, APRSA, RSFI, and SAAP for their continuous support in her sporting journey.

Special appreciation was extended to the Principal and staff of Visakha Valley School for their academic encouragement and unwavering support.

Greeshma’s achievements continue to inspire young athletes across the nation and further strengthen Visakhapatnam’s growing stature as a hub for roller sports excellence.

