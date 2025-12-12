Special trains announced to ease festive rush among passengers

To provide a comfortable journey and clear the extra rush, Indian Railways decided to run special trains as detailed below.

The Train No. 08073, the Santragachi Junction – Yelahanka Junction Special, will depart from Santragachi Junction at 2:45 PM on Wednesday, December 10. It will arrive at Duvvada the following day at 4:38 AM, depart from Duvvada at 4:40 AM, and reach Yelahanka Junction at 12:55 AM on Friday.

In the return direction, the train No. 08074 Yelahankha Junction – Santragachi Junction Special train will leave Yelahankha Junction at 04.45 AM on Friday, December 12, reach Duvvada on the same day at 11:00 PM, depart at 11:02 PM, and reach Santragachi Junction at 2:00 PM on Saturday.

Special trains have the following stoppages on the East Coast Railway: Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Bhadrak.

This pair of trains will consist of two 2nd AC, five 3rd AC, two 3rd AC Economy, six sleeper class coaches, four general second class, two second class cum luggage, and one vestibule pantry/kitchen/buffet car, in its composition.

The Train No. 05829 Rangapara North to Secunderabad Junction One-way Special train will leave Rangapara North at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, December 16, and arrive at Duvvada on Thursday at 8:15 AM. The train will depart at 8:17 AM and will reach Secunderabad Junction at 11:45 PM on Thursday.

The one-way special train will have the following stoppages in the East Coast Railway: Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Balugaon, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road and Bhadrak. This train will have a total of 21 coaches consisting of one 3rd AC, 13 sleeper class coaches, 5 general second class, and two second class cum luggage in its composition.

The authorities have requested travellers to use these special train services.

