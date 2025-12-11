Vizag airport recovery accelerates; passengers granted 100% refund

Flight operations at Vizag airport have returned to normal, providing relief for air commuters. Recent data shows a drastic drop in flight delays and cancellations compared to the previous week. On December 10th, disruptions decreased significantly, and affected passengers received a 100% refund.

​

The Visakhapatnam international airport typically sees 62 daily movements, with 42 to 44 flown by IndiGo. Last week, up to 30 IndiGo flights were cancelled each day. Recent data reveals improvement: on December 10th, only 10 flights were cancelled, and none were delayed more than 30 minutes.

​

Airlines companies like Air India, India One Air, Scoot and Air India Express operated on their regular schedule, with slight to no delays at all.

The airport authorities have announced that they are implementing measures to minimise disruptions and inconvenience for passengers. Airlines are also providing facilities to alleviate discomfort. They noted that before the IndiGo incident, Vizag Airport handled around 4,000 passengers daily; however, that number has since dropped to less than half.

According to the airport authorities, the ground staff and authorities are working to restore normal functioning of the airport.

Also read: SARAS Exhibition in Vizag: Empowering women through enterprise

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.