Engineering student, hailing from Vizag, jumps to death in Bengaluru college

A final year B.Tech student allegedly committed suicide by jumping to death on campus at the Amrita School of Engineering in Bengaluru. The student has been identified as Sri Harsha (21), a resident of Vizag.

The suicide has led to tensions at Amrita School of Engineering in Bengaluru with numerous students protesting against the college management. The students claimed that Harsha was harassed and rusticated from the college after catching the ire of the management for protesting against water shortage and substandard food at the college hostel.

The protesting students said that Harsha was harassed for no fault of his and demanded that justice be delivered to him. They further alleged that the college staff had rushed to the suicide spot and wiped off the bloodstains before warning students against shooting videos and clicking pictures.

The students were later assured by the Parappana Agrahara police that action will be taken against those responsible for the suicide of the student from Vizag. They further booked the college management for destroying evidence and abetment to suicide.

DCP (southeast) Isha Pant was quoted by TNIE as saying, “We have registered a case of abetment of Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and Section 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information) against the college.”